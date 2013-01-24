When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.1

Direct to Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnosis to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, time-saving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy. This provides valuable, time-saving support for transfer and direct patients who arrive at the comprehensive stroke center (CSC).