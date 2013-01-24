Patient, who was previously diagnosed with hepatic cell carcinoma and liver cirrhosis, underwent ablation to treat the hepatic lesions. Ablation effectiveness following treatment was a concern. The following images were taken on the Philips IQon Spectral CT.

The conventional CT image shows what could be a suspicious area in the liver. However, further enhancement was needed to better visualize the possible lesion. Normally, this patient would require additional scanning, such as MR or ultrasound.