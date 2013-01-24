As a healthcare provider or channel partner, you experience many different challenges every day. Unlike conventional financing institutions, Philips Capital not only understands your financing constraints, we also have an in-depth understanding of medical technology and the latest trends and developments in healthcare practices. We are a global healthcare financing enterprise, and share your goal of making the best-in-class healthcare available to your patients. We do this by providing specialist financing solutions that enable you to obtain the technology you need to improve care, balance costs and increase operational efficiency.