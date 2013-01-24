Please find herewith the recycling passports for X-Ray Detectors products.
|X-Ray Detector QuantMaster 2729 SC
|9896-010-41291
|QuantMaster 3543 RG-O
|9896-010-41331
|RAD Detector QuantMaster 3543 RG
|9896-010-41071
Recycling passports
X-Ray Detectors
