

Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Connectivity

IHE Integration Statements

MR Release 10 systems

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia Ambition (S/X) 1.5T
  • Ingenia Elition (S/X) 3.0T
  • Ingenia Evolution 1.5T
  • Ingenia Evolution 3.0T
  • Ingenia (S) 1.5T
  • Ingenia 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T CX
  • Ingenia 3.0T CX
  • Achieva 1.5T
  • Achieva 3T (TX and X)
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T
  • Achieva dStream 3.0T (TX)

 

MR Release 6 systems

MR Release 6 (August 2016)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T (Achieva dStream)

 

MR Release 5.6.0 Systems

MR Release 5.6.0 (July 2018)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Intera 1.5T
  • Achieva 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T S
  • Ingenia CX/Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
  • Prodiva 1.5T CX
  • Prodiva 1.5T CS
  • Ingenia Ambition S
  • Ingenia Ambition X
  • Ingenia Elition S
  • Ingenia Elition X

 

MR Release 5 Systems

MR Release 5 (August 2016)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T(Achieva dStream)
  • Achieva 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
 
 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:         

  • Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
 
MR Release 5 - Multiva (August 2016)
 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following product:

  • Multiva 1.5T
 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

I understand

