MicroFlow (MFI) and MicroFlow-HD (MFI-HD) imaging mode

MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) is a Philips-proprietary mode designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. It maintains a high frame rate and excellent 2D image quality while applying artifact reduction techniques. 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side/side display options offer versatility in visualization.



MFI-HD is a sub-function of MFI. It offers twice the sensitivity and resolution of MFI in assessing blood flow [1]. MFI HD is well-suited for studies requiring high resolution and sensitivity, including neonatal head, fetal/placental circulation, renal/abdominal, breast, MSK, small parts, and CEUS exams.

