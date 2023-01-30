搜尋關鍵字

Image guided therapy

MicroFlow (MFI) and MicroFlow-HD (MFI-HD) imaging mode

Detect low-velocity micro-vessel anatomy in tissue without using contrast

MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) is a Philips-proprietary mode designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. It maintains a high frame rate and excellent 2D image quality while applying artifact reduction techniques. 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side/side display options offer versatility in visualization.   

MFI-HD is a sub-function of MFI. It offers twice the sensitivity and resolution of MFI in assessing blood flow [1]. MFI HD is well-suited for studies requiring high resolution and sensitivity, including neonatal head, fetal/placental circulation, renal/abdominal, breast, MSK, small parts, and CEUS exams. 

Philips mL26-8

Featured product

mL26-8 compact and
ultra-high frequency transducer 

Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency, micro-linear transducer allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same, fully versatile transducer. Added presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal and ocular provide added versatility. 

Features

Spatial temporal clutter filter

The spatial-spatial-temporal clutter filter helps remove unwanted tissue clutter from flow signals.

Vessel enhancement algorithm

The vessel enhancement algorithm in MFI HD technology improves spatial resolution, enhances visualization and reduces noise[1].

Four display modes

Four display modes based on if tissue subtraction and echo-flow compare are used, allowing customization of images.

MFI and MFI HD is available on these transducers, C5-1, C9-2, L12-3, C8-5 and eL18-4

  •  
    C8-5

    C8-5  

    Learn more about the Philips C8-5 broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

    989605391921
    檢視產品
  •  
    eL18-4

    eL18-4  

    Learn more about the Philips eL18-4 ultra-broadband linear array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    453561780782
    檢視產品
  •  
    C5-1

    C5-1  

    Learn more about the Philips C5-1 broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    989605412041
    檢視產品
  •  
    C9-2

    C9-2  

    Learn more about the Philips C9-2 broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    989605391091
    檢視產品
  •  
    L12-3

    L12-3  

    Learn more about the Philips L12-3 broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

    989605412071
    檢視產品

Documentation

Resources
Value of Micro Flow Imaging in the Prediction of Adenomatous Polyps (2.27MB)
Clinical articles
Pushing the Envelope in Doppler Imaging (1.13MB)

Footnotes
 

[1] Internal measured comparison on standards MFI to MFI HD using clinical targets and standard measurement methodology. Not available on Affiniti systems. 

