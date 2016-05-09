1

如何為飛利浦熨斗與蒸氣掛燙機除垢

 

在使用一段時間後，蒸氣熨斗、蒸氣強化熨斗或蒸氣掛燙機會累積鈣化物或水垢，這是所有使用水的電器都會發生的情況。如不即時清除，則依據您所在地區的水質硬度而定，硬度越硬，水垢雜質就會堆積與固化得越快速。如未定期除垢，產品將會排出水垢，留下白色/棕色汙漬，且蒸氣輸出效果也會大打折扣。因此，在日常的熨燙程序中，請務必記得定期除垢，好讓產品發揮最大效能。

您的產品乃專為搭配自來水或軟化水使用而設計。
請勿加入香水、滾筒式烘乾機的水、醋、燙衣漿、除垢劑、熨燙添加劑、經化學除垢的水或其他化學物質，否則可能造成水噴濺溢漏、產生棕色汙漬或產品損害。

