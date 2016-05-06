1

在使用一段時間後，蒸氣熨斗會累積鈣化物或水垢，這是所有使用水的電器都會發生的情況。如不即時清除，則依據您所在地區的水質硬度而定，硬度越硬，水垢雜質就會堆積與固化得越快速。如未定期除垢，蒸氣熨斗將會排出水垢，留下白色/棕色汙漬，且蒸氣輸出效果也會大打折扣。因此，在日常的熨燙程序中，請務必記得定期除垢，好讓蒸氣熨斗發揮最大效能。

使用 一秒除鈣裝置 為飛利浦蒸氣熨斗除垢

(Azur Performer Plus，Azur Pro)

如何使用 一秒除鈣裝置 為飛利浦蒸氣熨斗除垢

 

Quick Calc Release 是一個簡單步驟，可融入您既有的日常熨燙程序之中。為了獲得最佳的蒸汽輸出，您還是應該每月進行一次除鈣清潔功能。

 

按一下影片，看看多麼輕鬆簡單！

如何為熨斗除垢影片

使用 一秒除鈣裝置 之前，請務必先讓熨斗冷卻。

步驟 1

1. 將熨斗平置，然後將熨斗後方的 一秒除鈣裝置 鎖向上推。

步驟 2

2. 拿出 一秒除鈣裝置 接盤，將雜質倒出至水槽中。清洗並瀝乾托盤。用乾布擦去 一秒除鈣裝置 開口處的任何水垢或殘餘物質。

步驟 3

3. 將接盤放回熨斗內並鎖上。

抗鈣化裝置

使用 除鈣 功能為飛利浦蒸氣熨斗除垢

如何為飛利浦蒸氣熨斗除垢

 

每 1 到 2 個月為熨斗除垢，或當 DE-CALC 指示燈閃爍時進行 (特定機型具有 除鈣 警示)。

 

按一下影片，看看多麼輕鬆簡單！

如何為熨斗除垢影片
圖示-蒸氣-熨斗

1. 將熨斗的蒸氣控制設為「No Steam」(無蒸氣) 與 MAX 溫度。
(若您的型號有轉鈕。)

圖示-蒸氣-熨斗

2. 將水裝滿至 MAX，開啟熨斗電源，指示燈熄滅後拔除插頭。將熨斗拿至水槽上方，啟動 除鈣 (依型號不同而有所差異。不同機型請參閱圖片)

3. 來回搖動熨斗。滾水、蒸氣與水垢會由蒸氣孔排出。

圖示-蒸氣-熨斗

4. 當水箱清空時，插上電源並清潔底盤，將熨斗放在一塊布上移動摩擦。

