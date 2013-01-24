Emergency care

+163%
increase in tPA administration1
+163%
increase in tPA administration1
Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.Discover more
Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.Discover more
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。