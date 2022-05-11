Spectral CT 7500

Never underestimate the life-changing power of a fast, confident diagnosis. Now you can lead with spectral speed. Expand patient care with a one-stop solution across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology and trauma.
Workflow is easy. In one spectral scan you get insightful results quickly, with no special protocols or separate reconstructions required. Scan in seconds as you normally would for conventional CT with immediate access to spectral CT results.
The fast insights of detector-based spectral CT can help change the patient care pathway. Assess the coronaries and myocardium in a single exam. Spectral CCTA results can mean that appropriate patients avoid an invasive and expensive procedure in the cath lab. Spectral results support enhanced lesion detectability and tumor assessment in oncology, fast neuro assessments to speed time to treatment, and treatment with minimal delay for trauma patients. Spectral-detector CT offers a 26% reduction in follow-up scans due to incomplete diagnosis[1] and 34% decrease in overall time to diagnosis[2].
Fast, confident diagnosis
Easy workflow with “always on” spectral
Set up and scan as usual, with a high-performance table and gantry controls that speed workflow. Detector-based spectral and 8-cm coverage offer confident scanning of even complex cardiac patients. Just 2 seconds are needed to complete a full chest-abdomen-pelvis scan. Gain additional clinical insights fast with no special protocols and no separate reconstructions, and with spectral reconstructions in less than 60 seconds. Results are always available in any reading environment with Philips Spectral Magic Glass on PACS for excellent visualization.
Meaningful value through saved scans
Save the costs of repeat scans and contrast media, and potentially avoid scans from other modalities. Enhance characterization of complex plaque and improve myocardial tissue evaluation, traditionally done with MRI. Manage wait lists for cardiac patients who would otherwise have been scanned by MRI. Help stratify risk of severe disease in cardiac patients, reducing unnecessary cath lab interventions. Spectral has demonstrated $135K annual savings (USD) by avoiding the need for unreimbursed confirmation scans.[1]
Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam
Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam, because of 8 cm coverage. Enhance visualization of stents, highly calcified vessels and the coronaries to assess coronary artery disease.
Fast spectral results help characterize myocardial tissue viability, with full coverage with spectral. Spectral cardiac scans can avoid the need for invasive and expensive cath lab procedures for appropriate patients. Comprehensive cardiac evaluations can be done in under 15 minutes, including perfusion and delayed enhancement studies, all without increased radiation dose.
Differentiate benign cysts from malignant lesions
With spectral-detector CT, the diagnostic certainty of differentiating benign cysts from malignant lesions increased to 96% (vs 30% with conventional CT)[3] and a 23% increase in diagnostic confidence in increased lesion conspicuity[4].
Low MonoE spectral result offers fast lesion detection and tumor assessment. The use of spectral-detector CT potentially avoids the need for multiple CT scans or scans from other modalities.
Fast assessments in neuro and trauma
Fast neuro assessments, including B/W matter differentiation and bleeding vs CA help shorten the time to treatment, with a fast time to conclusive diagnosis and start of treatment (if approved). This one-stop solution for trauma minimizes delays in treatment, such as the ability to quickly assess pulmonary embolism (PE) and the ability to salvage sub-optimal PE studies and improve contrast resolution with low MonoE spectral results[3].
Easy workflow with “always on” spectral
Set up and scan as usual, with a high-performance table and gantry controls that speed workflow. Detector-based spectral and 8-cm coverage offer confident scanning of even complex cardiac patients. Just 2 seconds are needed to complete a full chest-abdomen-pelvis scan. Gain additional clinical insights fast with no special protocols and no separate reconstructions, and with spectral reconstructions in less than 60 seconds. Results are always available in any reading environment with Philips Spectral Magic Glass on PACS for excellent visualization.
Meaningful value through saved scans
Save the costs of repeat scans and contrast media, and potentially avoid scans from other modalities. Enhance characterization of complex plaque and improve myocardial tissue evaluation, traditionally done with MRI. Manage wait lists for cardiac patients who would otherwise have been scanned by MRI. Help stratify risk of severe disease in cardiac patients, reducing unnecessary cath lab interventions. Spectral has demonstrated $135K annual savings (USD) by avoiding the need for unreimbursed confirmation scans.[1]
Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam
Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam, because of 8 cm coverage. Enhance visualization of stents, highly calcified vessels and the coronaries to assess coronary artery disease.
Fast spectral results help characterize myocardial tissue viability, with full coverage with spectral. Spectral cardiac scans can avoid the need for invasive and expensive cath lab procedures for appropriate patients. Comprehensive cardiac evaluations can be done in under 15 minutes, including perfusion and delayed enhancement studies, all without increased radiation dose.
Differentiate benign cysts from malignant lesions
With spectral-detector CT, the diagnostic certainty of differentiating benign cysts from malignant lesions increased to 96% (vs 30% with conventional CT)[3] and a 23% increase in diagnostic confidence in increased lesion conspicuity[4].
Low MonoE spectral result offers fast lesion detection and tumor assessment. The use of spectral-detector CT potentially avoids the need for multiple CT scans or scans from other modalities.
Fast assessments in neuro and trauma
Fast neuro assessments, including B/W matter differentiation and bleeding vs CA help shorten the time to treatment, with a fast time to conclusive diagnosis and start of treatment (if approved). This one-stop solution for trauma minimizes delays in treatment, such as the ability to quickly assess pulmonary embolism (PE) and the ability to salvage sub-optimal PE studies and improve contrast resolution with low MonoE spectral results[3].
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
*Spectral reconstruction is incremental to conventional reconstruction.
1. 1. Follow-up Recommendation Rates Associated with Spectral Detector Dual-Energy CT of the Abdomen and Pelvis: A Retrospective Comparison to Single-Energy CT. Atwi, Noah E. et al. J Am Coll Radiol. 2020;17:940-950
2. Philips. (2017). Whitepaper: Economic impact of IQon for patients with renal insufficiency.
3. Andersen MB, Ebbesen D, Thygesen J, Kruis M, Rasmussen F. Impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol. 2020 Oct;30(10):5539-5550. doi: 10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7
