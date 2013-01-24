A powerful compressor and a compact design combine to create a nebulizer system you and your patients will value. The InnoSpire Elegance from Philips Respironics, provides fast, efficient and reliable drug delivery to patients at home.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Essence works efficiently with SideStream nebulizers that feature an active Venturi system and provide air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times. They are easy to use with fewer parts to assemble or clean than other conventional nebulizers. SideStream's unique design provides consistent delivery of medication time after time.
Compact design
Compact design weighs only 3.3 lbs
This elegant performer weighs only 3.3 pounds and works efficiently with proven SideStream aerosol technology. It includes a handset, docking station, filter and power cord and is covered by a 3-year warranty. Elegance is compliant with the international safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.
SideStream Plus nebulizer
SideStream Plus nebulizer to enhance drug delivery
The breath-enhanced SideStream Plus nebulizer features an easy-action inspiratory valve that opens on inspiration to boost medication delivery and closes on exhalation, preserving medication and reducing waste.* Less pressure is required to open the inspiratory valve compared to other breath-enhanced nebulizers.** There’s no need to remove the valve when using a mask, making treatments easy for pediatric and elderly patients.
* Performance characterization of the new SideStream Plus breath enhanced jet nebulizer.
** Data on file.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.