主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

OptiChamber Spacer and holding chamber

OptiChamber Diamond

Spacer and holding chamber

尋找類似產品

The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.

聯繫我們

媒體庫

特點
Low resistance valves

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.
Unique stepped mouthpiece

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.
Highly visible expiratory valve

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Easy disassembly

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.
Anti-static chamber

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.
Adapter

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

High flow whistle

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

LiteTouch VHC mask

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.
Flat bottom

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand