LNCS DCIP pediatric Pulse oximetry accessories

LNCS DCIP pediatric Finger clip sensor

Pulse oximetry accessories

The LNCS DCIP sensor is a reusable sensor designed for use with the systems incorporating Masimo compatible or Masimo approved pulse oximetry technology.

技術指標

Product details
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

