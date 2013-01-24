請求聯絡人
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Soft and comfortable for a restful night’s sleep
Compact design delivers a natural fit
Open field of vision so patients can enjoy normal activities
Click fit headgear for easy adjustment
Contemporary frame options to fit your patient's style
Minimal parts - easy to use and clean
Tip-of-the-nose cushion design forms exceptional seal
Magnetic clip accessory for enhanced ease of use
