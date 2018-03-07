搜尋關鍵字
Wisp Nasal Mask is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping. Wisp features a unique, compact design created for maximum comfort. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
The easy-to-use Wisp Magnetic Headgear Clip is an accessory part that can be retrofitted to existing Wisp masks. It can replace the standard headgear clip to enhance ease of use for patients with limited dexterity.
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
