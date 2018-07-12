搜尋關鍵字

E-Prime

Stimulus presentation hardware and software

A suite of applications that allows you to design, generate, and run behavioral and ERP experiments with seamless, millisecond precision, integration with Net Station research software The graphical interface makes it straightforward to build your own experiments, deliver stimuli, collect responses, and edit and analyze data.

Complete stimulus presentation package

The E-Prime Workstation Package includes a complete software and hardware setup with E-Prime software, EENS (E-Prime extension for Net Station), Windows PC, dual monitors, and video signal splitter.

Millisecond precise stimulus presentation

Uses TCP/IP communication with event metadata capabilities. EENS implements Network Timing Protocol (NTP) to ensure millisecond timing precision

Chronos by PST

Chronos is a powerful USB-based response pad and auditory stimulus presentation device that ensures consistency and reliability across data collection sites.

