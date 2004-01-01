搜尋關鍵字

IntelliSpace Cognition

Cognitive Assessment Software

Philips IntelliSpace Cognition (ISC) is a digital assessment platform that supports Healthcare Professionals in assessing the cognition of individuals. It is a cloud-based Software as a Service consisting of both a patient interface on a tablet and a clinician interface that can be used on any PC or tablet. The patient uses a digital pencil on the tablet to complete a cognitive assessment. The application immediately scores the tests, compares to norms, and displays the results in terms of cognitive domains as part of a comprehensive report.

特點
Accurate tracking of patients' cognitive performance
Reports show assessment results over time in easy to understand dashboards, and also allow the clinician to drill down to individual test results and changes over time.

Instant scoring using validated algorithms
Scoring algorithms were validated by comparing the manual scoring of neuropsychologists and psychometrists and achieved through advances in artificial intelligence. Reports will provide results of assessment, comparison with norms, results over time, and opportunity to create a PDF for EHR.

Normed in 2019 by Philips
Normative data was collected in the US as part of a monitored clinical trial of healthy people representative of the US population aged 50-80. Allows for an accurate comparison between patients and healthy peer population.

Digital MMSE-2, Digital Clock, and Digital Trail Making Test
Features well established tests; Digital clock, MMSE-2, ROCFT, TMT-A & B, Digit Span, RAVLT, Letter Fluency and Star Cancellation. All digital tests have been validated against the paper equivalent in a monitored clinical trial.

Instant scoring using validated algorithms
Scoring algorithms were validated by comparing the manual scoring of neuropsychologists and psychometrists and achieved through advances in artificial intelligence. Reports will provide results of assessment, comparison with norms, results over time, and opportunity to create a PDF for EHR.

Normed in 2019 by Philips
Normative data was collected in the US as part of a monitored clinical trial of healthy people representative of the US population aged 50-80. Allows for an accurate comparison between patients and healthy peer population.

Digital MMSE-2, Digital Clock, and Digital Trail Making Test
Features well established tests; Digital clock, MMSE-2, ROCFT, TMT-A & B, Digit Span, RAVLT, Letter Fluency and Star Cancellation. All digital tests have been validated against the paper equivalent in a monitored clinical trial.

