主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

NMT Module

The NMT Module is a quantitative measurement of the level of muscle relaxation.

聯繫我們
特點
Reliability

Reliability

Withstands the stress of the clinical environment

技術指標

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand