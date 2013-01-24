Sidestream LoFlo
Sidestream LoFlo
EtCO2 Sample Line H with Male Luer and Nafion
Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO2 sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.