Bulb-style

Nasal aspirator

The First Years® bulb-style nasal aspirator provides gentle suction to remove excess mucus or secretions from baby’s nasal passage, and is easy to use and clean. It is an officially-licensed product of the American Red Cross.

特點
This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.

