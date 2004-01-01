搜尋關鍵字

BBG nasal aspirator

Nasal aspirator

Developed in conjunction with Miami Children’s Hospital, the BBG nasal aspirator allows efficient, non-invasive suction of the nasal cavity.

Two sizes
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.

