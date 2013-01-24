主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

Pee-on Absorbent pad

Pee-on

Absorbent pad

尋找類似產品

The Pee-on is an appropriately-sized disposable underpad that can be used with all SnuggleUp positioning aids or as a mattress protector.

聯繫我們
特點
Non-toxic pad

Non-toxic pad helps keep bedding clean

The 10" x 14" non-allergenic, non-toxic pad helps to protect linens from urine, blood, and spills.
ewhite wee pee diaper image
Healthcare professionals - shop for mother & child care products
Buy online

文件

小冊 (1)

小冊

  • This product is available only in the United States.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand