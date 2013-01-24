主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

新興
Trilogy O2 Hose, NIST x NIST, White

Trilogy EV300

O2 Hose, NIST x NIST, White

尋找類似產品

This is an O2 Hose, NIST x NIST white accessory for use with the Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilator.

聯繫我們
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand