Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

