Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。