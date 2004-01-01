搜尋關鍵字

Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

The Lumify L12-4 for iOS linear array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use. The L12-4 transducer provides high resolution imaging for shallow applications: Soft Tissue, Vascular, Superficial, Musculoskeletal, and Lung. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify L12-4 Linear Array transducer in the specification table below.

Lumify for iOS
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Continuous Scanning:
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Future-proof Cable:
Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lightweight Portability:
Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Effortless Updates:
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Convenient Connectivity:
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Continuous Scanning:
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Future-proof Cable:
Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lightweight Portability:
Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Effortless Updates:
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Convenient Connectivity:
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Specifications
Field of view
  • 34.5 mm
Bandwidth
  • 12-4 Mhz
Scan depth
  • Up to 12 cm
Applications
  • Lung, MSK, Soft Tissue, Superficial, Vascular
Footprint
  • 34 mm
Imaging features
  • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
  • Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate,
  • Lumify iOS flex cable, and Carry case
