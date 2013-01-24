IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting GCX Wall Mount

主頁
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a wall.

GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
  • For rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm also use GCX P/N: 10M-0002-02 6 inch (15.2 cm) Rail Channel w/Wall Stop. Contact GCX for dual rail system solutions.

