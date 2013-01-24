IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting GCX Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 Includes: Flush mount pan with integrated spill shield; CPU may be vertically (front panel up/down) or horizontally oriented (front panel left/right) - picture shows vertical orientation, front panel up; Durable powder coat paint finish
For rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm also use GCX P/N: 10M-0002-02 6 inch (15.2 cm) Rail Channel w/Wall Stop. Contact GCX for dual rail system solutions.
