IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 ITD Roll Stand

Mounting solution

Learn more about a roll stand, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP60-70 monitor.

特點
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

技術指標

Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, roll stand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, roll stand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, roll stand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated

