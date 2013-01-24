主頁
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Wall Mount*

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20 patient monitoring system on a wall.

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

