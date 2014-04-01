主頁
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor.

特點
InvelliVue MP5: Fixed Wall Mount Kit || 1
InvelliVue MP5: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0061-01 Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
InvelliVue MP5: Pivot Arm Wall Mount ... || 1
InvelliVue MP5: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; 19" GCX channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

