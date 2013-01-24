主頁
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about claw for pole or standard rail mounting, including a swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor.

特點
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mount
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

技術指標

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish adapter for MP2/X2
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish claw
  • aluminium natural anodized

文件

小冊 (1)

小冊

