Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand

Mounting solution

Learn more about Philips FM20 and FM30 Rollstand available for Avalon FM20 and FM30 monitors.

特點
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Rollstand

M2740A R01 Rollstand Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Rollstand; FM20/30 Adapter for Rollstand; basket for Rollstand.

