Avalon CTS Mounting solution

Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart

Mounting solution

Learn more about the Avalon CTS mounting upgrade available for the Philips M2740A C02 Cart.

特點
M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.

  • *Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable rear connection
  • **Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable front connection

