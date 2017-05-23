主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Dräger Julian

Mounting solution

尋找類似產品

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine.

聯繫我們
特點
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

文件

小冊 (2)

小冊

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand