IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mounts

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes:
MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.
