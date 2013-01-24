主頁
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 ITD Fix Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the fix mount upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.

Fix Mount Options: ITD Fix Mount
ITD part no. TS.0635.999 Kit includes: Universal adapter; adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, universal adapter and andapter plate
  • anodized

