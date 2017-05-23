IntelliVue MX400/MX450 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/550
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6254.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner : RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6254.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner : RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/450/MX500/MX550
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/550
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/450/MX500/MX550
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/550
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
