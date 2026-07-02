EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
Provides a 3D image of the heart based on a pre-interventional CT image or a rotational angiography
Offers intuitive catheter navigation during AF ablation procedures
Endoview lets you slice away a part of the segmented heart structure and “look inside” the 3D model
Clinical image gallery
Features
Automatic segmentation
The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).
Export to mapping
EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.
View different anatomical planes
During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.