Ingenia dStream HeadNeckSpine coil solution

-

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR. Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap. Omproved patient comfort through coil tilting. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top.

  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
