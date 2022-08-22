搜尋關鍵字

dStream Sentinelle Breast 16ch

MR coil

The dStream Sentinelle Breast is a dedicated digital 16ch breast coil with wide-open access and adaptive imaging elements, which can be adjusted to the patient’s breast size. Ergonomic design helps to improve patient comfort. The coil is designed to deliver high performance in coverage, image resolution and imaging speed for both diagnostic and interventional breast studies by enabling access to all 4 quadrants of the breast. The coil is capable of uni-lateral and bilateral diagnostic imaging and simultaneous imaging of both breasts in all directions.

  • Philips dS Sentinelle 16ch breast coil is FDA approved but not yet CE marked, and not yet available for delivery in EU

