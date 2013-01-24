Measurement Assistant* streamlines workflow by recording measurements, offering quick navigation to images with measurements and creating an easily accessible table of results, where new and prior measurements are linked together
Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.
Rapid assessment of lesion trends
The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.
Shortened reporting time
Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.
