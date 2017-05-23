搜尋關鍵字

Reduce Readmissions - eTrAC program

Telehealth program for the transition to ambulatory care

Learn more about how eTrAC can help your organization manage populations in post-acute settings, please call us at 1-866-554-4776

特點
Behavioral science foundation¹ || eTrAC

Behavioral science foundation¹

Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.

Clinical support || eTrAC

Clinical support

The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.

Technology-powered communication || eTrAC

Technology-powered communication

Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.

Patient education || eTrAC

Patient education

Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.

Training || eTrAC

Training

The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.

Implementation services || eTrAC

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.

Clinical support || eTrAC

Technology-powered communication || eTrAC

Patient education || eTrAC

Training || eTrAC

Implementation services || eTrAC

