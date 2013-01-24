搜尋關鍵字
This premium bottle warmer circulates breast milk as it heats, warming the milk gently and evenly, and avoiding hot spots. Auto temperature controls indicate progress and shut unit off to prevent overheating.
Gentle, even warming
Auto controls for safe temperature
Easy to use
|Milk and food warming
|Compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers**
|Speed of warming
|Different end temperatures based on your need
|Defrost function
|Always safe milk temperatures
|Keep warm function
|Automatic shut-off
|Progress indicator visual alert when food is ready
