搜尋關鍵字

EPIQ7 C9-2 Curved Array with PureWave crystal technology

Transducer

尋找類似產品

9 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 45 mm radius of curvature, 102° field of view (wide scan enabled). Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. General purpose obstetrical and gynecological, small adult and pediatric abdominal applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities (4 angle).

聯繫我們
特點
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
查看所有功能
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。