搜尋關鍵字

EPIQ7 L12-3 Broadband Linear Array

Transducer

尋找類似產品

12 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine angle steering of color and pulsed wave Doppler. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Vascular (carotid, surgical, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), internal mammary vessels, and musculoskeletal imaging. Surgical application. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

聯繫我們
特點
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
查看所有功能
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。