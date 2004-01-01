12 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine angle steering of color and pulsed wave Doppler. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Vascular (carotid, surgical, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), internal mammary vessels, and musculoskeletal imaging. Surgical application. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。