15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。