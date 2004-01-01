9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 150° field of view in OB preset. 11.5 mm radius of curvature. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisitions (mechanical and freehand). Supports 4D imaging up to 22 volumes per second. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT and XRES. Endovaginal applications. Interventional applications. Biopsy kit available.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。