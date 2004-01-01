搜尋關鍵字

EPIQ7 V6-2 Curved Array

Transducer

6 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. Field of view: 66º. Steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF, and color Doppler; Color Power Angio/directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES, harmonic, and STIC imaging. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition. Supports 4D imaging. General purpose abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological volume applications. Supports interventional and contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

