搜尋關鍵字

iE33 xMATRIX L8-4 Linear Array

Transducer

尋找類似產品

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and internal mammary vessel applications. General imaging, vascular, and superficial imaging applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

聯繫我們
特點
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
查看所有功能
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。