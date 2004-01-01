搜尋關鍵字

CX30 C9-4v Curved Array

Transducer

9 to 4 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 150 degrees. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate Harmonic Imaging. Endovaginal applications. Supports disposable biopsy guide, reusable stainless steel biopsy guide and disposable quick release biopsy guide.

特點
