CT Advanced Vessel Analysis Pre-procedural Planning

Quickly plan vascular access route for endovascular procedures and stent placement

CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Pre-procedural Planning includes multiple preset and user-defined options to gain detailed numerical pre-procedural stent planning results. The application allows you to export customized results to external reporting systems.

  • Optional add-on on top of Multimodality Advanced Vessel Analysis (MM AVA) application.

